Dropkick Murphys Announce ‘For The People…In The Pit St. Patrick’s Day Tour’

Dropkick Murphys aren’t just celebrating their 30th anniversary in Boston this year; the Celtic punkers just revealed an expansive 2026 run across the U.S.

The trek is set to kick-off on February 9 in Portland, Maine, followed by gigs in Dallas, Charlotte, Tulsa, Denver, and Chicago. Throughout the run, they’ll appear at venues like The Ritz in Raleigh, Pittsburgh’s Stage AE, The NorVa in Norfolk, and The Admiral in Omaha. As previously announced, they’ll wrap-up with five hometown shows in Boston, including four gigs at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, followed by a closing gig at the Citizens House of Blues on St. Patrick’s Day.

The Aggrolites and Haywire will provide direct support, aside from the Boston gigs.

Along the way, Dropkick Murphys will also perform two special hockey post-game solo shows: March 7 with the Milwaukee Admirals and March 11 with the Springfield Thunderbirds. The Milwaukee Admirals show is free to attend with a ticket to the game — find more information here. The Springfield Thunderbirds show is a combination ticket package which can be found here.

The tour coincides with the October 10 release of the physical CD and vinyl editions of For The People, the band’s latest album originally issued digitally on July 4 via Dummy Luck Music / Play It Again Sam. The new editions include five bonus tracks: “Dropped On My Head,” “Take Your Bow,” “Straight Edge (I Liked You Better),” “A Hero Among Many,” and “Sirens.”

For The People continues the group’s trademark mix of working-class punk and social consciousness, tackling issues of justice and equality with a sound rooted in their early years. The album features collaborations with The Scratch, Billy Bragg, The Mary Wallopers, and longtime vocalist Al Barr.

Throughout their nearly 30-year career, Dropkick Murphys have been outspoken advocates for labor rights, often making surprise appearances at union picket lines while on tour.

Find Dropkick Murphy’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

