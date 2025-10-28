Ed Sheeran Expands Loop Tour with New Latin America Performances

Ed Sheeran has announced new Latin America dates for his Loop Tour, marking his first performances in several countries across the region.

The newly added shows will take place in May 2026 and include debut stops in the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Guatemala.

The Latin America leg of the Loop Tour begins May 9, 2026, in the Dominican Republic, followed by performances in Puerto Rico on May 13, Colombia on May 16, Peru on May 20, Ecuador on May 23, and Guatemala on May 27. The run is set to wrap up in Costa Rica on May 30.

The singer shared his excitement on Instagram, writing, “Okay, so I know this has been a long time coming, but I’m finally coming back to Latin America. This is the first lot of shows, we are coming back later in the year to do cities and countries we aren’t doing in the first half, but I’m so so so excited to come back.”

The Loop Tour will kick off in Europe later this year, starting with a show at Zenith in Paris on December 1, followed by Munich’s Olympiahalle on December 3, Coventry’s CBS Arena on December 5, Co-op Live in Manchester on December 7, and Dublin’s 3Arena on December 9. After wrapping up the European leg, Sheeran will head to Australia and New Zealand for his previously announced shows.

Following the Latin America shows, Sheeran is set to launch his North American run, scheduled to launch June 13 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona visit cities such as Nashville, Chicago, Las Vegas, Toronto, East Rutherford, Philadelphia, Foxborough and Atlanta before wrapping up on November 7 in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Sheeran’s official website.