Ego Nwodim to Make Off-Broadway Debut in Lincoln Center’s ‘The Comedy Series’

Ego Nwodim, best known for her time on Saturday Night Live, will make her Off-Broadway debut this fall in Lincoln Center Theater’s ‘The Comedy Series.’

Nwodim’s show will run from November 19 through 23 at the Claire Tow Theater. The production will be directed by Zhailon Levingston. This performance marks Nwodim’s first appearance on the Off-Broadway stage.

‘The Comedy Series’ is designed to highlight leading voices in comedy while giving them the opportunity to develop new material and explore theatrical formats. Alongside Nwodim, the series will feature solo performances from Vir Das, Jerrod Carmichael, and Sam Jay.

Das will open the series with shows from October 29 through November 9. Carmichael will perform November 12 through 16, followed by Nwodim from November 19 through 23. Sam Jay will close the series with performances running December 3 through 14. All shows will take place at Lincoln Center’s Claire Tow Theater.

A ticket pre-sale for Nwodim’s show begins October 15, with general ticket sales opening October 20 through LCT.org.