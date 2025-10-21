John Mulaney Announces Additional ‘Mister Whatever’ Tour Dates

John Mulaney has added 25 new dates to his “Mister Whatever Tour” across North America in 2026.

The expanded schedule begins on January 9 at The Armory in Minneapolis. From there, the comedian will make stops in cities such as Columbus, Seattle, Savannah, Athens, New Orleans, Phoenix, Baltimore, Salt Lake City, Providence, and Buffalo.

Notably, the tour will conclude with a show at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on July 11, making Mulaney the first comedian to headline the ballpark

Tickets for the new dates go on sale October 24. Presales start October 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans who registered for the Chicago presale can buy tickets early on October 21 at 12 p.m. local time.

The performance continues Mulaney’s extensive “Mister Whatever” tour, which runs through 2025 with stops across the United States. Upcoming dates include a three-night residency in Cleveland at Palace Theatre at Playhouse Square followed by performances in cities such as Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, Atlanta and Washington DC.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Mulaney’s official website.

A complete list of “Mister Whatever” tour dates can be found below:

10/23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

10/24 — Cleveland, OH @ Palace Theatre at Playhouse Square

10/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Palace Theatre at Playhouse Square

10/26 — Cleveland, OH @ Palace Theatre at Playhouse Square

11/06 — Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

11/07 — Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

11/08 — Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

11/11 — San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

11/12 — San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

11/13 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

11/14 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

11/15 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

11/15 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

11/20 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/21 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/23 — Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

12/06 — Tampa, FL @ Straz Center

12/07 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

12/08 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts

12/09 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Art

12/10 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

12/11 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

12/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

12/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

12/18 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

12/19 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

12/20 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

12/20 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem – Late Show

12/21 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

12/31 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

01/02 — Aspen, CO @ Wheeler Opera House

01/03 — Aspen, CO @ Wheeler Opera House

1/09 – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN

1/16 – Stifel Theatre – St. Louis, MO

1/17 – Palace Theatre – Columbus, OH

1/23 – Orpheum Theater – Madison, WI

1/30 – Paramount THeatre – Seattle, WA

2/13 – Johnny Mercer Theatre – Savannah, GA

2/14 – The Classic Center Theatre – Athens, GA

2/19 – Alabama Theatre – Birmingham, AL

2/20 – Mahalia Jackson Theatre of Performing Arts – New Orleans, LA

2/27 – Taft Theatre – Cincinnati, OH

3/01 – Emens Auditorium at Ball State University – Muncie, IN

3/06 – Celebrity Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

3/07 – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Special Events Center – Indio, CA

3/12 – Chrysler Hall – Norfolk, VA

3/13 Lyric Baltimore – Baltimore, MD

3/15 – Altria Theater – Richmond, VA

3/20 – Orpheum Theater – Omaha, NE

3/21 – Eccles Theater – Salt Lake City, UT

3/27 – PPAC – Providence, RI

3/28 – Theatre St-Denis – Montreal, QC

3/31 – FirstOntario Concert Hall – Hamilton, ON

4/01 – The Arena at TD Palce – Ottawa, ON

4/02 – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre – Buffalo, NY

4/15 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

7/11 – Wrigley Field – Chicago, IL