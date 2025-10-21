Kenny Chesney Returns to Las Vegas Sphere for 2026 Residency

Country singer Kenny Chesney is bringing No Shoes Nation back to the Las Vegas Strip in 2026, with a five-show run at the state-of-the-art Sphere venue.

Reflecting on his decision to return, Chesney said, “You can’t truly understand until you start playing music with all the people there, feeling that energy and the way the visuals and the songs just consume people.”

He added that watching fans engage with the Sphere experience inspired him creatively. “The more I watched the fans having this experience I’m sure they couldn’t imagine, the more ideas I had – both to reconfigure some of last year’s songs, and a few songs that seemed like they should get this immersive treatment – and wanted to do.”

Chesney will perform at the Sphere on June 19, 20, 24, 26, and 27.

The announcement comes following Chesney’s 15-date residency at the venue in Summer 2025, which marked the first time a country artist performed at Sphere.

The “Anything But Mine” singer is also getting ready to headline the 2026 Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale Beach, marking his fifth time leading the event.

In addition to his live performances, Chesney is also preparing for the release of his upcoming book, Heart Life Music, which is set to arrive on November 4. He was also recently inducted into the Country Music Hall Of Fame.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. Pacific on October 31 via Ticketmaster.com. For more information and additional details, fans can visit Kenny Chesney’s official website.