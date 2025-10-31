Louis Tomlinson, Kane Brown, and Kaskade to Perform at 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix

The 2025 Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix will feature performances from Louis Tomlinson, Kane Brown, Kaskade, Steve Aoki, and DJ Pee .Wee. The second annual event will take place November 20 to 22 on a 3.8-mile circuit through the Las Vegas Strip.

Concerts are scheduled for Saturday, November 22, on the track’s Grid Stage, with entertainment timed around the race. Fans with access to hospitality areas — including the Heineken Silver Main Grandstand, Paddock Club, and Wynn Grid Club — will be able to watch performances from trackside.

RELATED: Disney and Formula 1 Team Up to ‘Fuel the Magic’ at Las Vegas Grand Prix |

Advertisement

Louis Tomlinson, formerly of One Direction, will perform after the drivers’ parade as part of the F1 Grid Gigs series presented by American Express. Tomlinson recently announced his third solo album, How Did I Get Here?, which will be released on January 23, 2026. He will also launch a global tour in spring 2026.

Kane Brown will perform before driver introductions. Grammy-nominated producer Kaskade will close out race night with a post-race DJ set. Other artists on the bill include Steve Aoki, DJ duo VAVO, and DJ Pee .Wee, Anderson .Paak’s vinyl-spinning alter ego.

Additional performances will take place throughout the weekend at the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere. That lineup includes T-Pain, Machine Gun Kelly, Zedd, Sofi Tukker, Lauv, Cimafunk, and Balu Brigada. The Heineken Stage will feature shows by Shaggy, Dillon Francis, Jazzy, Jabbawockeez, and Cirque du Soleil’s Mad Apple.