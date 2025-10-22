Luke Combs Adds Wembley, Montreal, and Edinburgh Dates to World Tour

Luke Combs has added three new dates to his “My Kinda Saturday Night” tour.

The additions include a third night at Wembley Stadium in London on August 2, a second show at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau on May 29, and a stop at Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield on July 24.

Special guests scheduled to appear on the tour include Dierks Bentley, The Script, The Teskey Brothers, Thomas Rhett, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington, Thelma & James, and The Castellows.

Comb’s North American leg is set to kick off on March 21 in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. From there, the country singer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Charlottesville, Columbus, Knoxville, Green Bay and Montreal before wrapping up the North American run on June 6 in Toronto at Rogers Stadium.

Tickets for the three newly announced shows are available for presale starting October 23, with general onsale beginning Friday, October 24, at 10 a.m. local venue time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Comb’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Oct. 23-25 – Miramar Beach, FL, Bootleggers Bonfire

March 21 – Las Vegas, NV, Allegiant Stadium

April 4 – Charlottesville, VA, Scott Stadium

April 11 – Ames, IA, Jack Trice Stadium

April 18 – South Bend, IN, Notre Dame Stadium

April 25 – Columbus, OH, Ohio Stadium

May 2 – Knoxville, TN, Neyland Stadium

May 9 – Norman, OK, Gaylord Family/Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

May 16 – Green Bay, WI, Lambeau Field

May 29 – Montreal, Quebec, Parc Jean-Drapeau

May 30 – Montreal, Quebec, Parc Jean-Drapeau

June 6 – Toronto, Ontario, Rogers Stadium

July 4 – Gothenburg, Sweden, Ullevi

July 7 – Paris, France, Accor Arena

July 11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 18 – Co Meath, Ireland, Slane Castle

July 24 – Edinburgh, UK, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

July 25 – Edinburgh, UK, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Aug. 1 – London, UK, Wembley Stadium

Aug. 2 – London, UK, Wembley Stadium