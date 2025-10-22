Luke Combs Adds Wembley, Montreal, and Edinburgh Dates to World Tour

Luke Combs has added three new dates to his “My Kinda Saturday Night” tour.
The additions include a third night at Wembley Stadium in London on August 2, a second show at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau on May 29, and a stop at Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield on July 24.
Special guests scheduled to appear on the tour include Dierks Bentley, The Script, The Teskey Brothers, Thomas Rhett, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington, Thelma & James, and The Castellows.
Comb’s North American leg is set to kick off on March 21 in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. From there, the country singer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Charlottesville, Columbus, Knoxville, Green Bay and Montreal before wrapping up the North American run on June 6 in Toronto at Rogers Stadium.
Tickets for the three newly announced shows are available for presale starting October 23, with general onsale beginning Friday, October 24, at 10 a.m. local venue time.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit Comb’s official website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Luke Combs Tour Dates
Oct. 23-25 – Miramar Beach, FL, Bootleggers Bonfire
March 21 – Las Vegas, NV, Allegiant Stadium
April 4 – Charlottesville, VA, Scott Stadium
April 11 – Ames, IA, Jack Trice Stadium
April 18 – South Bend, IN, Notre Dame Stadium
April 25 – Columbus, OH, Ohio Stadium
May 2 – Knoxville, TN, Neyland Stadium
May 9 – Norman, OK, Gaylord Family/Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
May 16 – Green Bay, WI, Lambeau Field
May 29 – Montreal, Quebec, Parc Jean-Drapeau
May 30 – Montreal, Quebec, Parc Jean-Drapeau
June 6 – Toronto, Ontario, Rogers Stadium
July 4 – Gothenburg, Sweden, Ullevi
July 7 – Paris, France, Accor Arena
July 11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Johan Cruijff ArenA
July 18 – Co Meath, Ireland, Slane Castle
July 24 – Edinburgh, UK, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
July 25 – Edinburgh, UK, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
Aug. 1 – London, UK, Wembley Stadium
Aug. 2 – London, UK, Wembley Stadium