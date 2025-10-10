Luke Combs Plots 2026 ‘My Kinda Saturday Night Tour’

Luke Combs is set to hit the road again in 2026 with his “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour,” a stadium run that will take him across North America and Europe.

The newly announced trek is set to kick off on March 21 in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. From there, the country singer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Charlottesville, Columbus, Knoxville, Green Bay and Montreal before wrapping up the North American leg on June 6 in Toronto at Rogers Stadium.

“This year has been awesome. We’ve gotten to play some of the most iconic festivals in the world and promote country music in ways that it normally isn’t,” Combs shared in a statement. “That said, while the festivals are awesome, there’s nothing like a headline show on a full tour with all of my fans. It’s hard to beat!”

“I can’t wait for March 2026 for the ‘My Kinda Saturday Night Tour. We’re going to eight different countries, bringing along a ton of great support, and by then will have a lot of new music to play,” Combs continued.

Following his U.S. run, the “Beautiful Crazy” singer will head overseas for performances in Paris, Amsterdam, Co Meath, Edinburgh and London. Support acts for the tour include Dierks Bentley, The Script, The Teskey Brothers, Thomas Rhett, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington, Thelma & James, and The Castellows.

In addition to the tour, Combs is also getting ready to perform at Austin City Limits Festival as well as Bootleggers Bonfire in Miramar Beach.

Tickets for the “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour” go on pre-sale October 15 at 10 a.m. local time, with general on-sale following on October 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Members of Combs’ fan club, The Bootleggers, can access an exclusive pre-sale beginning October 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Comb’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Oct. 10 – Austin, TX, Austin City Limits Music Festival

Oct. 23-25 – Miramar Beach, FL, Bootleggers Bonfire

March 21 – Las Vegas, NV, Allegiant Stadium*

April 4 – Charlottesville, VA, Scott Stadium†

April 11 – Ames, IA, Jack Trice Stadium†

April 18 – South Bend, IN, Notre Dame Stadium†

April 25 – Columbus, OH, Ohio Stadium†

May 2 – Knoxville, TN, Neyland Stadium†

May 9 – Norman, OK, Gaylord Family/Oklahoma Memorial Stadium†

May 16 – Green Bay, WI, Lambeau Field†

May 30 – Montreal, Quebec, Parc Jean-Drapeau†

June 6 – Toronto, Ontario, Rogers Stadium†

July 4 – Gothenburg, Sweden, Ullevi‡

July 7 – Paris, France, Accor Arena§

July 11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Johan Cruijff ArenA‡

July 18 – Co Meath, Ireland, Slane Castle‡

July 25 – Edinburgh, UK, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium+

Aug. 1 – London, UK, Wembley Stadium#

*with Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers and Thelma & James

†with Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington and Thelma & James

‡with The Script, Ty Myers and The Castellows

§with Ty Myers and The Castellows

+with The Teskey Brothers, Ty Myers and The Castellows

#with Thomas Rhett, Ty Myers and The Castellows