Margo Price Adds Spring 2026 Dates to U.S. Tour

Country artist Margo Price has extended her upcoming “Wild At Heart Tour” into spring 2026.

The additional shows begin February 12 in York, Pennsylvania, and include stops at major venues across the country. Newly announced performances include Washington’s 9:30 Club, New York’s Webster Hall, San Francisco’s Fillmore, and Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre. The tour will conclude on March 17 at Stable Hall in San Antonio, Texas.

With these new dates, the “Wild At Heart Tour” now includes 45 shows in total. Tickets for the newly added performances go on sale October 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Presales begin October 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

The new leg adds several U.S. dates in support of her latest album, Hard Headed Woman which was released August 29.

Additionally, Price is currently scheduled to share the stage with Mumford & Sons in Huntsville, Alabama, and perform alongside Greensky Bluegrass at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

For more information and additional information, fans can visit Price’s official website.

A list of 2026 tour dates can be found below:

Margo Price “Wild At Heart Tour” 2026 Dates

2/12 – York, PA – Strand Theatre (On Sale Oct 17)

2/13 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom

2/14 – Boone, NC – Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts (On Sale Now)

2/16 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater

2/17 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

2/19 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

2/20 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

2/21 – Boston, MA – Royale

2/22 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Ballroom

2/24 – Buffalo, NY – Electric City

2/25 – Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre

2/26 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater

2/28 – Chicago, IL – Metro

3/1 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

3/3 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s

3/4 – Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre

3/6 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

3/7 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

3/10 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriets

3/12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

3/13 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up

3/14 – Tucson, AZ – La Rosa

3/17 – San Antonio, TX – Stable Hall