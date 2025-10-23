Messi Signs Contract Extension With Inter Miami CF Through 2028

Ticket demand remains sky-high as superstar continues to anchor U.S. soccer’s biggest draw

Lionel Messi isn’t going anywhere. Inter Miami CF announced Thursday that its captain and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has signed a contract extension through the 2028 Major League Soccer (MLS) season — ensuring that the global icon remains the centerpiece of both the club and the league for years to come.

“It makes me really happy to stay here and to continue with this project that, besides being a dream, has become a beautiful reality,” Messi said from the construction site of Miami Freedom Park, the club’s new 25,000-seat stadium slated to open in 2026. “Since I arrived in Miami, I’ve been very happy, so I’m truly glad to keep going here.”

Managing owner Jorge Mas called the extension “an ode to our amazing city,” while co-owner David Beckham praised Messi’s enduring drive: “We brought the best player to have ever played the game to our city… and he still wants to win.”

Messi’s arrival in 2023 marked a seismic shift for MLS — not only on the pitch but across the ticketing landscape. According to Ticket Club, a TicketNews partner marketplace that tracks resale data across major events, 38 of the 40 best-selling MLS games since mid-2023 have featured Inter Miami, underscoring the unprecedented “Messi effect” on fan demand and ticket prices to see Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF.

From the moment reports surfaced of his move to MLS, ticket prices for Inter Miami soared. Some games saw average resale prices surge more than 1,000% overnight, as detailed in TicketNews’ prior coverage:

That demand quickly turned into a season-long phenomenon. By the end of 2023, Inter Miami’s 2024 season ticket allotment had completely sold out, an outcome the club directly attributed to the Messi signing.

But the fervor has also created challenges. Consumers have voiced frustration — and even filed lawsuits — when Messi has missed matches for rest or injury, having paid premium prices in anticipation of seeing the star play.

Still, Messi’s on-field impact has been undeniable. Since debuting for Inter Miami in 2023, he has delivered two trophies (the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield), the 2025 MLS Golden Boot, and 71 goals with 44 assists in 82 appearances — both club records.

The 38-year-old legend will now lead Inter Miami into a new era as the team prepares to move into its state-of-the-art Miami Freedom Park stadium in 2026 — part of a 131-acre entertainment and commercial district expected to be a major attraction for global soccer fans.

For ticket buyers, the extension ensures that the “Messi effect” — both in excitement and in price — is likely to continue dominating MLS marketplaces well into the next decade.

