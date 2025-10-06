Off-Broadway’s ‘Color Theories’ Adds Final Shows

Julio Torres’ Off-Broadway show “Color Theories” has announced a final extension at Performance Space New York, now running through October 10.

The one-person production, which opened September 10, was originally scheduled to close September 21. It was extended before its premiere and has now added four more performances.

The final shows, set for October 8 to10, will serve as benefit performances, with proceeds supporting Glasswing International, a nonprofit focused on education, health, and youth programs in Latin America and New York City.

Torres, an Emmy-nominated writer, director, and performer, recently won a 2025 Peabody Award for his HBO series Fantasmas. “Color Theories” blends stand-up, design, and surrealist storytelling in what is described as a theatrical exploration of color, identity, and emotion.

The production features scenic design by Tommaso Ortino, who also collaborated on Fantasmas. It is produced by Boundary Road Productions, led by Chris Douglas and Christian Palomares, and co-presented with Performance Space New York.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit Color-Theories.com.