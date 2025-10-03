Off-Broadway’s ‘Mexodus’ Receives Extension

Audible Theater has extended its Off-Broadway production of “Mexodus” at the Minetta Lane Theatre. The live-looped musical, written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, will now continue through November 1. This marks the show’s second and final extension.

The production opened September 18 at the Minetta Lane. Directed by David Mendizábal, “Mexodus” explores overlooked stories of the Underground Railroad that extended into Mexico. Both Quijada and Robinson perform in the show, using looping technology to build music and sound live on stage.

The creative team includes scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon, costume design by David Mendizábal, lighting design by Mextly Couzin, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel, projection design by Johnny Moreno, and choreography by Tony Thomas. Hope Villaneuva is production stage manager, Claire Yenson is casting director, Beacon Theatrical Services provides theatrical supervision, and ShowTown Theatricals serves as general manager.

For additional details and ticketing information, theatergoers can visit audiblexminetta.com.