Off-Broadway’s ‘Tartuffe’ Extends Run Two Weeks

New York Theatre Workshop has announced a two-week extension for its upcoming Off-Broadway revival of “Tartuffe,” led by Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick.

The production will now run through January 24, 2026, following its November 28 start and December 16 opening night.

The revival features a new script by Lucas Hnath and is directed by Obie Award winner Sarah Benson. The production marks a major return to the Off-Broadway stage for Broderick, who takes on the title role of Molière’s satire about religious hypocrisy and deception.

Broderick leads an ensemble alongside David Cross, who stars as Orgon, with Emily Davis as Mariane, and Bianca Del Rio as Mme Pernelle. The cast also includes Amber Gray as Elmire, Ryan J. Haddad as Damis, Francis Jue as Cleante, Lisa Kron as Dorine, and Ikechukwu Ufomadu as Valére.

The creative team includes choreographer Raja Feather Kelly, composer Heather Christian, scenic designer dots, costume designer Enver Chakartash, lighting designer Stacey Derosier, and sound designer Peter Mills Weiss. Kasson Marroquin will serve as production stage manager.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit NYTW.org.