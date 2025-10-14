Off-Broadway’s ‘The Other Americans’ Announces Fourth Extension

John Leguizamo’s play “The Other Americans” will continue its Off-Broadway run at the Public Theater through November 23.

The production, which opened on September 25, was originally scheduled to end October 12 at the Public’s Anspacher Theater.

The cast also includes Rosa Evangelina Arredondo as Norma, Sarah Nina Hayon as Veronica, Rebecca Jimenez as Toni, Trey Santiago-Hudson as Nick, Bradley James Tejeda as Eddie, and Luna Lauren Velez as Patti. Understudies Kimberli Flores, Jaime José Hernández, and Juan Francisco Villa complete the company.

Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the play stars Leguizamo as Nelson Castro, a Colombian-American laundromat owner in Queens struggling with a failing business and personal secrets.

The production team includes Arnulfo Maldonado on scenic design, Kara Harmon on costumes, Jen Schriever on lighting, and Justin Ellington on sound. Hair and wig design is by Anika Seitu, with Natalie Carney overseeing props. Thomas Schall is the fight director, Lorna Ventura is the choreographer, and Jack Phillips Moore serves as dramaturg. James Latus is the production stage manager, with Ana Muñoz as stage manager.

Tickets for the extended run and additional details are available through the Public Theater’s website.