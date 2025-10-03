Okeechobee Festival Returns with Headliners The Lumineers, GRiZ, Fisher, T-Pain

Okeechobee Festival will return in 2026 after a three-year break, marking its 10th anniversary with a four-day event at Sunshine Grove in south Florida. The festival is scheduled for March 19 to 22.

This year’s lineup features Australian DJ and producer Fisher, funk and bass artist GRiZ with two sets, hip-hop and R&B performer T-Pain, and folk-rock band The Lumineers as headliners.

The lineup also includes Alison Wonderland, LP Giobbi, Big Gigantic, Big Wild, Gramatik, LSDream, Tycho, Ganja White Night, and The Disco Biscuits. Other artists outside of electronic music include Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Flipturn, BigXthaPlug, and Young the Giant.

Okeechobee’s Jungle 51 stage will again host late-night DJ sets running from sunset to sunrise. Performers for that stage include Moodymann, Derrick May, Nightmares on Wax, Special Request, Riva Starr, and Okeechobee co-founder Rechulski.

The festival is held at Sunshine Grove, an 830-acre outdoor venue located near the Atlantic coast about three hours north of Miami. The site has hosted the festival since its debut in 2016.

Festival organizers confirmed that additional headliners will be announced in the coming months.

Tickets for the 2026 Okeechobee Festival are on sale now. For more information and to stay up-to-date with the latest announcements festivalsgoers can visit the Okeechobee Festival official website.

The first wave lineup artist can be found below:

Okeechobee Festival 2026 Wave 1 Lineup