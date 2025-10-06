Paul McCartney Denver Tickets Now $76 on ScoreBig — 30% Cheaper Than Ticketmaster

By Dave Clark 2 hours ago
Paul McCartney will tour North America in the fall of 2025.
Paul McCartney’s Got Back tour is rolling across the U.S., and fans in Colorado can grab a major bargain for his upcoming stop at Coors Field. Tickets for the October 11 performance in Denver are now listed on ScoreBig starting at just $76 — while comparable seats remain priced at $109 on Ticketmaster. That’s a savings of $33 per ticket, or about 30% off the primary box-office rate.

PlatformLowest PriceSavings vs. Ticketmaster
ScoreBig$7630.3% cheaper
Ticketmaster$109

The pricing follows a familiar pattern first seen in Las Vegas, where TicketNews previously reported that ScoreBig listings undercut Ticketmaster by more than two-thirds for McCartney’s Allegiant Stadium show.

Inventory Glut Drives Resale Discounts

Industry analysts point to a growing inventory glut as a key factor. When large numbers of tickets remain unsold, secondary marketplaces like ScoreBig can adjust prices dynamically to reflect true market demand — while Ticketmaster’s prices often stay fixed due to so-called floor pricing policies that restrict how low tickets can go.

This flexibility allows resale platforms to better match real-world demand, meaning fans often find better deals outside the primary box office.

A Familiar Pattern for Fans

The Denver pricing gap underscores a trend seen throughout McCartney’s 2025 tour: secondary markets are frequently cheaper than the primary. As with the Las Vegas show earlier this month, fans willing to compare platforms can save substantially — sometimes even for premium seats.

“When resellers compete, prices move toward what the market will actually bear,” one marketplace analyst explained. “But when a primary seller keeps a hard floor in place, fans end up paying more than they need to.”

Bottom Line: Shop Smart

For fans looking to experience a Beatle live without overpaying, ScoreBig’s Denver listings currently offer the best value — and shoppers can take an extra 5% off with promo code TICKETNEWS5 at checkout.

Paul McCartney’s Got Back tour continues through fall 2025, with stops in Denver, Chicago, and Kansas City still ahead — and, as these latest prices show, not all tickets are created equal.