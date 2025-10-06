Paul McCartney Denver Tickets Now $76 on ScoreBig — 30% Cheaper Than Ticketmaster

Paul McCartney’s Got Back tour is rolling across the U.S., and fans in Colorado can grab a major bargain for his upcoming stop at Coors Field. Tickets for the October 11 performance in Denver are now listed on ScoreBig starting at just $76 — while comparable seats remain priced at $109 on Ticketmaster. That’s a savings of $33 per ticket, or about 30% off the primary box-office rate.

Platform Lowest Price Savings vs. Ticketmaster ScoreBig $76 30.3% cheaper Ticketmaster $109 —

The pricing follows a familiar pattern first seen in Las Vegas, where TicketNews previously reported that ScoreBig listings undercut Ticketmaster by more than two-thirds for McCartney’s Allegiant Stadium show.

Inventory Glut Drives Resale Discounts

Industry analysts point to a growing inventory glut as a key factor. When large numbers of tickets remain unsold, secondary marketplaces like ScoreBig can adjust prices dynamically to reflect true market demand — while Ticketmaster’s prices often stay fixed due to so-called floor pricing policies that restrict how low tickets can go.

This flexibility allows resale platforms to better match real-world demand, meaning fans often find better deals outside the primary box office.

A Familiar Pattern for Fans

The Denver pricing gap underscores a trend seen throughout McCartney’s 2025 tour: secondary markets are frequently cheaper than the primary. As with the Las Vegas show earlier this month, fans willing to compare platforms can save substantially — sometimes even for premium seats.

“When resellers compete, prices move toward what the market will actually bear,” one marketplace analyst explained. “But when a primary seller keeps a hard floor in place, fans end up paying more than they need to.”

Bottom Line: Shop Smart

For fans looking to experience a Beatle live without overpaying, ScoreBig's Denver listings currently offer the best value.

Paul McCartney’s Got Back tour continues through fall 2025, with stops in Denver, Chicago, and Kansas City still ahead — and, as these latest prices show, not all tickets are created equal.