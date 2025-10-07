Pentatonix Announces 2026 UK, Europe Tour

A cappella group Pentatonix is getting ready to return to the United Kingdom and Europe for a spring 2026 tour.
The tour is set to kick off on April 7 in Budapest at the MVM Dome. From there, the group is slated to make stops in cities such as Prague, Warsaw, Hamburg, Berlin, Frankfurt, Cardiff, London, Amsterdam and Oslow before wrapping up on May 3 in Stockholm at Avicii Arena.
The announcement comes after the group revealed its “Christmas In The City Tour,” which will run in U.S. arenas beginning November 8 in West Valley City, UT, at Maverik Center. From there, the group is set to make stops in cities such as Denver, Rapid City, Omaha, Saint Paul, Kansas City, Hartford and Orlando before wrapping up with two hometown performances at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on December 21 and 22.
Tickets for the 2026 UK and European dates will go on sale Friday, October 10, at 10 a.m. local time.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit Pentatonix’s official website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Pentatonix “Christmas In The City Tour” 2025 Dates
Nov. 8 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
Nov. 9 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Nov. 12 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena
Nov. 13 – Rapid City, SD – The Monument
Nov. 15 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
Nov. 16 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
Nov. 19 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at the Mark
Nov. 20 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Nov. 22 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Nov. 23 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Nov. 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Nov. 29 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Nov. 30 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Dec. 2 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
Dec. 3 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Dec. 4 – Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena
Dec. 6 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena
Dec. 7 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Dec. 11 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center
Dec. 13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boiling Arena at Food City Center
Dec. 15 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
Dec. 16 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Dec. 18 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Dec. 20 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Dec. 21 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Dec. 22 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Pentatonix 2026 UK/Euro Dates
April 7 – MVM Dome – Budapest, Hungary
April 9 – O2 arena – Prague, Czech Republic
April 11 – Olympiahalle Innsbruck – Innsbruck, Austria
April 12 – Stadthalle Graz – Graz, Austria
April 14 – COS Torwar – Warsaw, Poland
April 16 – Barclays Arena – Hamburg, Germany
April 18 – Velodrom – Berlin, Germany
April 20 – PSD BANK DOME – Düsseldorf, Germany
April 22 – Festhalle – Frankfurt, Germany
April 23 – Zenith Paris La Villette – Paris, France
April 25 – Utilita Arena Cardiff – Cardiff, UK
April 26 – The O2 – London, UK
April 28 – AFAS Dome – Antwerp, Belgium
April 29 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 2 – Unity Arena – Oslo, Norway
May 3 – Avicii Arena – Stockholm, Sweden