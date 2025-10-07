Pentatonix Announces 2026 UK, Europe Tour

A cappella group Pentatonix is getting ready to return to the United Kingdom and Europe for a spring 2026 tour.

The tour is set to kick off on April 7 in Budapest at the MVM Dome. From there, the group is slated to make stops in cities such as Prague, Warsaw, Hamburg, Berlin, Frankfurt, Cardiff, London, Amsterdam and Oslow before wrapping up on May 3 in Stockholm at Avicii Arena.

| RELATED: Pentatonix Announces Christmas In The City 2025 Tour Dates |

The announcement comes after the group revealed its “Christmas In The City Tour,” which will run in U.S. arenas beginning November 8 in West Valley City, UT, at Maverik Center. From there, the group is set to make stops in cities such as Denver, Rapid City, Omaha, Saint Paul, Kansas City, Hartford and Orlando before wrapping up with two hometown performances at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on December 21 and 22.

Tickets for the 2026 UK and European dates will go on sale Friday, October 10, at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Pentatonix’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Nov. 8 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

Nov. 9 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Nov. 12 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena

Nov. 13 – Rapid City, SD – The Monument

Nov. 15 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

Nov. 16 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

Nov. 19 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at the Mark

Nov. 20 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 22 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Nov. 23 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Nov. 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Nov. 29 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Nov. 30 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Dec. 2 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Dec. 3 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 4 – Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena

Dec. 6 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena

Dec. 7 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Dec. 11 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

Dec. 13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boiling Arena at Food City Center

Dec. 15 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Dec. 16 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Dec. 18 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Dec. 20 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Dec. 21 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Dec. 22 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

April 7 – MVM Dome – Budapest, Hungary

April 9 – O2 arena – Prague, Czech Republic

April 11 – Olympiahalle Innsbruck – Innsbruck, Austria

April 12 – Stadthalle Graz – Graz, Austria

April 14 – COS Torwar – Warsaw, Poland

April 16 – Barclays Arena – Hamburg, Germany

April 18 – Velodrom – Berlin, Germany

April 20 – PSD BANK DOME – Düsseldorf, Germany

April 22 – Festhalle – Frankfurt, Germany

April 23 – Zenith Paris La Villette – Paris, France

April 25 – Utilita Arena Cardiff – Cardiff, UK

April 26 – The O2 – London, UK

April 28 – AFAS Dome – Antwerp, Belgium

April 29 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 2 – Unity Arena – Oslo, Norway

May 3 – Avicii Arena – Stockholm, Sweden