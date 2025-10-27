Post Malone, Jelly Roll to Headline Boots In The Park 2026 in Albuquerque

Post Malone and Jelly Roll will headline Boots In The Park when the country music festival returns to Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on May 15 to 16.

More than 20 artists are set to perform across multiple stages including Jessie Murph, Koe Wetzel, Max McNown, and Tyler Hubbard.

“We’re proud to return to Albuquerque for year three of Boots In The Park,” Activated Events CEO Steve Thacher shared. “New Mexico embraced this festival from the start, and it’s quickly becoming a destination event. With a powerhouse lineup featuring Post Malone and Jelly Roll, and the addition of Texas Country favorites, this year will be our biggest yet.”

Notably, a new Texas Country Stage will be added for 2026. That stage will feature Cody Jinks, Randy Rogers Band, Clay Walker, Josh Abbott Band, Bri Bagwell, and others. The full lineup is expected to drop soon.

Tickets for Boots In The Park Albuquerque go on sale November 7 at 10 a.m. MT. Presale registration is open now through the festival’s website.