Railbird Festival Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Tyler Childers, The Lumineers

Tyler Childers and The Lumineers will headline the 2026 Railbird Music Festival, taking place June 6 and 7 at The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington, Kentucky.

The annual two-day event will feature more than 30 performers across three stages. This year’s lineup also includes Zach Top, Ella Langley, Caamp, Mt. Joy, Sam Barber, Muscadine Bloodline, Stephen Wilson Jr., Houndmouth and Robert Earl Keen.

Additional acts include Shane Smith & The Saints, The Wallflowers, Margo Price, Watchhouse, Shakey Graves, Waylon Wyatt, and Evan Honer, among others.

Known for combining Kentucky’s musical heritage with its bourbon culture, Railbird Music Festival will once again offer curated bourbon tastings and local culinary experiences alongside its live performances.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 22 at 12 p.m. ET. For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit the official Railbird Festival website.

The 2026 artist lineup can be found below:

Railbird Festival 2026 Lineup