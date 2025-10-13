Sam Smith Adds Four More Shows to Castro Theatre Residency

Sam Smith has added four new performances to their upcoming residency at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco. The additional shows will take place on March 3, 4, 6, and 7, following the quick sellout of the first 12 dates.

The residency, titled “To Be Free: San Francisco,” will now include 16 total performances, beginning February 10 and running through March 7. The series of shows will coincide with the grand reopening of the historic Castro Theatre, which recently completed a $41 million renovation.

The newly restored venue features several upgrades, including a refreshed neon marquee and blade, a restored chandelier, and a restructured auditorium floor with telescoping tiers. These changes will allow for flexible layouts to host both seated and standing events, from live concerts to film screenings.

Gregg Perloff, CEO and co-founder of Another Planet Entertainment, said the theatre’s relaunch aims to balance historic legacy with modern cultural needs.

“Our goal is to activate and re-energize the building with equity, inclusion and community at the forefront,” Perloff stated. “We look forward to contributing to the vibrancy and economic health of the Castro while honoring its legacy as an LGBTQ+ landmark and cultural anchor.”

In addition to Smith’s San Francisco performances, they are currently in the middle of their residency in New York at the Warsaw in Brooklyn, which began on October 10 and will span through December 13.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Smith's official website.

