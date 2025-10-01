Sam Smith to Open Castro Theatre Reopening with Residency

Sam Smith will headline the reopening of San Francisco’s Castro Theatre with a residency titled “To Be Free: San Francisco.”

The series of shows will begin on February 10, 2026, and continue through February 21, marking eight performances at the venue. The residency is named after Smith’s latest single, “To Be Free,” and will serve as the centerpiece of the Castro Theatre’s return to operation after a $41 million renovation.

The Castro Theatre has been renovated with both preservation and modernization in mind. Enhancements include a refreshed neon blade and marquee, restored decorative ceiling, and chandelier. A new telescoping floor system allows the space to adapt for seated concerts, film screenings, or standing-room audiences.

| RELATED: Girls Just Wanna Weekend 2026 to Feature The Chicks, Brandi Carlile, and Sam Smith |

Gregg Perloff, CEO and co-founder of Another Planet Entertainment, said the theatre’s relaunch aims to balance historic legacy with modern cultural needs.

“Our goal is to activate and re-energize the building with equity, inclusion and community at the forefront,” Perloff stated. “We look forward to contributing to the vibrancy and economic health of the Castro while honoring its legacy as an LGBTQ+ landmark and cultural anchor.”

Additional programming at the Castro Theatre will be announced in the coming months. Tickets for Smith’s residency will be available starting October 7 at 10 a.m. PT.

In addition to Smith’s San Francisco performances, he is preparing for his upcoming residency in New York at the Warsaw in Brooklyn set to begin October 10 and span through December 13. He is also headlining The Girls Just Wanna Weekend festival in Mexico.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Smith’s official website. A complete list of residency dates can be found below:

February 10 – Castro Theatre

February 11 – Castro Theatre

February 13 – Castro Theatre

February 14 – Castro Theatre

February 17 – Castro Theatre

February 18 – Castro Theatre

February 20 – Castro Theatre

February 21 – Castro Theatre

Wednesday, October 8 – Warsaw

Friday, October 10 – Warsaw

Saturday, October 11 – Warsaw

Wednesday, October 15 – Warsaw

Friday, October 17 – Warsaw

Saturday, October 18 – Warsaw

Tuesday, October 21 – Warsaw

Wednesday, October 22 – Warsaw

Friday, October 24 – Warsaw

Wednesday, October 29 – Warsaw

Thursday, October 30 – Warsaw

Friday, October 31 – Warsaw

Wednesday, November 19 – Warsaw

Friday, November 21 – Warsaw

Saturday, November 22 – Warsaw

Wednesday, November 26 – Warsaw

Friday, November 28 – Warsaw

Saturday, November 29 – Warsaw

Wednesday, December 3 – Warsaw

Friday, December 5 – Warsaw

Saturday, December 6 – Warsaw

Wednesday, December 10 – Warsaw

Friday, December 12 – Warsaw

Saturday, December 13 – Warsaw