Sticker Shock as FIFA Reveals 2026 World Cup Ticket Prices

Metlife Stadium - which will host the World Cup final with ticket prices starting at more than $2,000 per seat | Photo by gargudojr via Wikimedia Common

FIFA has officially opened ticket sales for the expanded 2026 World Cup, and the pricing reveals just how expensive the tournament will be for fans hoping to see the action in North America.

While FIFA had previously said tickets would begin as low as $60, those entry-level seats appear to be extremely limited and largely confined to upper-deck corners for early group-stage matches. The majority of available tickets are priced in the hundreds, with marquee matchups reaching into the thousands.

According to reporting from The Athletic, group-stage tickets range from $60 on the low end to more than $600 for prime seating in U.S. venues such as SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles), Levi’s Stadium (San Francisco), and MetLife Stadium (New Jersey). Opener matches are particularly steep: Mexico’s first game at Estadio Azteca is priced between $370 and $1,825, Canada’s opener in Toronto ranges from $355 to $1,745, and the U.S. men’s national team debut at SoFi tops out at $2,735 for Category 1 seating.

Prices escalate throughout the tournament under FIFA’s “variable pricing” model, which adjusts based on demand. Quarterfinals at SoFi are listed as high as $1,690, while semifinal seats at AT&T Stadium in Texas run nearly $2,800 for top-tier categories. The final at MetLife Stadium sets a new benchmark for major sporting events: even the cheapest Category 4 seats are $2,030, with premium seats climbing to $6,730.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices

Match / Stage Category 1 Category 2 Category 3 Category 4 Mexico Opener $1,825 $1,290 $745 $370 Canada Opener $1,745 $1,240 $715 $355 U.S. Opener $2,735 $1,940 $1,120 $560 Group Stage $345–$805 $260–$605 $120–$280 $60–$140 Round of 32 $440–$665 $335–$500 $160–$240 $125–$185 Round of 16 $590–$890 $450–$675 $220–$330 $170–$260 Quarterfinals up to $1,690 (SoFi) – – – Semifinals (AT&T) $2,780 ~$2,000 – – Third Place $1,000 $715 $360 $165 Final (MetLife) $6,730 $4,210 $2,790 $2,030

Fans are already voicing frustration after facing long online queues only to find lower-priced options snapped up within minutes. FIFA has also rolled out team-specific ticket packages, including group-stage bundles for nations like Argentina and Brazil, with Category 1 packages averaging $930 per match.

With the tournament expanding to 48 teams and ticket demand expected to remain at record highs, pricing pressure is only likely to intensify as the 2026 World Cup draws closer.