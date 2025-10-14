The Hives Reveal Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Swedish garage rock legends The Hives have unveiled their 2026 North American tour dates, set to kick off on March 13 in Nashville, Tennessee at Brooklyn Bowl.

From there, the band is set to perform in cities such as Asheville, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, New Haven, Boston, Toronto and Detroit before wrapping up on March 26 in Chicago at The Salt Shed. The tour, in support of their latest album, The Hives Forever Forever The Hives, will feature Australian punk band The Chats as the opening act.

The new North American headline shows come after The Hives wrap up their 2025 European and UK tour and their South American stint opening for My Chemical Romance in early 2026.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 17, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Fans can also gain early access through an artist pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, October 15, at 8 a.m. local time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit The Hives official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

03/13 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

03/14 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel ^

03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^

03/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^

03/19 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place ^

03/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^

03/22 – Toronto, ON @ History ^

03/24 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ^

03/26 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Indoors) ^

^ = w/ The Chats

10/16 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrume Scene

10/17 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrume Scene

10/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hall

10/21 – Berlin, DE @ Colombia Halle

10/24 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

10/25 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee

10/26 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

10/28 – Zurich, CH @ Xtra

10/29 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

10/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club

11/02 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink

11/04 – Lisbon, PT @ Sagres Campo Pequeno

11/19 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

11/20 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

11/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS

11/24 – Cardiff, UK @ Utilitia Arena

11/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Ovo Hydro

11/28 – Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios

11/29 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

12/01 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

12/02 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

12/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

12/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

01/22 — Bogotá, CO @ Vive Claro *

01/25 — Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional *

01/28 — Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario *

01/29 — Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario *

02/01 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio Huracán *

02/05 — São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque *

02/06 — São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque *

02/13 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros *

02/14 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros *

