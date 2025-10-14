The Hives Reveal Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Swedish garage rock legends The Hives have unveiled their 2026 North American tour dates, set to kick off on March 13 in Nashville, Tennessee at Brooklyn Bowl.
From there, the band is set to perform in cities such as Asheville, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, New Haven, Boston, Toronto and Detroit before wrapping up on March 26 in Chicago at The Salt Shed. The tour, in support of their latest album, The Hives Forever Forever The Hives, will feature Australian punk band The Chats as the opening act.
The new North American headline shows come after The Hives wrap up their 2025 European and UK tour and their South American stint opening for My Chemical Romance in early 2026.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 17, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Fans can also gain early access through an artist pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, October 15, at 8 a.m. local time.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit The Hives official website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
The Hives 2026 US Tour Dates
The Hives 2025-2026 Tour Dates
10/16 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrume Scene
10/17 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrume Scene
10/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hall
10/21 – Berlin, DE @ Colombia Halle
10/24 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
10/25 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee
10/26 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
10/28 – Zurich, CH @ Xtra
10/29 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
10/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club
11/02 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink
11/04 – Lisbon, PT @ Sagres Campo Pequeno
11/19 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
11/20 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith
11/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS
11/24 – Cardiff, UK @ Utilitia Arena
11/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Ovo Hydro
11/28 – Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios
11/29 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
12/01 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
12/02 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
12/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
12/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
01/22 — Bogotá, CO @ Vive Claro *
01/25 — Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional *
01/28 — Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario *
01/29 — Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario *
02/01 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio Huracán *
02/05 — São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque *
02/06 — São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque *
02/13 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros *
02/14 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros *
03/13 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^
03/14 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel ^
03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^
03/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^
03/19 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place ^
03/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^
03/22 – Toronto, ON @ History ^
03/24 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ^
03/26 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Indoors) ^
* = w/ My Chemical Romance
^ = w/ The Chats