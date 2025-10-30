‘The Hunger Games’ London Stage Adaptation Extends Performances

The world premiere stage adaptation of “The Hunger Games” will continue its run in London, with performances now scheduled through October 18, 2026.

The production began previews on October 20 at the newly constructed Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre and is set to officially open on November 12.

Based on Suzanne Collins’ best-selling novel, the play has been adapted by Conor McPherson and directed by Matthew Dunster. The purpose-built theatre features an in-the-round staging, designed to fully immerse audiences in the world of Panem.

Advertisement

Mia Carragher leads the cast as Katniss Everdeen, joined by Euan Garrett as Peeta Mellark, Joshua Lacey as Haymitch Abernathy, and Tristan Waterson as Gale Hawthorne. The ensemble also includes Tamsin Carroll as Effie Trinket, Stavros Demetraki as Caesar Flickerman, Nathan Ives-Moiba as Cinna and Mayor Everdeen, Sophia Ally as Prim Everdeen, Ruth Everett as Mrs. Everdeen, and Aiya Agustin as Rue.

| RELATED: London’s West End to Welcome Premiere of ‘The Hunger Games’ |

Additional cast members include Liana Cottrill as Clove, Lewis Easter as Marvel, Marcellus Hill as Thresh, Jessica Lee as Tippet, Mariana Lewis as Glimmer, Felipe Pacheo as Cato, Redmond Rance as Stele, Mark Samaras as Drove, Artemis Stamouli as Fossa, and Rory Toms as Fila. In a special appearance, John Malkovich portrays President Snow through pre-filmed scenes shown on large screens during the performance.

Advertisement

The ensemble also features Alexandra Barredo, Imogen Brooke, and Felix Garcia Guyer, with swings Geo Bailey, Kyerron Dixon-Bassey, Matthew Ives, Kiera Milward, and Nathanael Saleh.

The creative team includes set designer Miriam Buether, costume designer Moi Tran, choreographer Charlotte Broom, lighting designer Lucy Carter, sound designer Ian Dickinson for Autograph, and video designer Tal Rosner. Chris Fisher serves as illusion designer, Kev McCurdy as fight director, and James Maloney as arranger, music director, and additional composer. Performer flying effects are created by Suspended Illusions, and casting is by Amy Ball.

“The Hunger Games” is produced by Oliver Royds, Tristan Baker, and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, along with Isobel David and Umeda Arts Theater, in association with Lionsgate. The production was first announced in 2023 and was originally expected to premiere last fall.

Tickets and more information can be found at TheHungerGamesOnStage.com.