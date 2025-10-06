The Offspring Reveal 2026 Tour with Support from Bad Religion

The Offspring will extend their “SUPERCHARGED” tour into 2026 with a new North American leg featuring support from Bad Religion.

The tour begins on January 16 in Bakersfield, CA, at Dignity Health Arena. From there, the band is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Reno, Spokane, Vancouver, Edmonton, Grand Rapids, and Monreal before wrapping up on February 24 in Halifax, NS, at Scotiabank Centre.

The upcoming run supports their latest album, SUPERCHARGED, released in 2024. Additionally, the new dates follow The Offspring’s 2025 summer tour, which featured support from Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory.

An artist pre-sale begins Tuesday, October 7, at 10 a.m. local time using the code SUPERCHARGED. General tickets go on sale Friday, October 10, at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

The Offspring are currently touring internationally, with upcoming shows in Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. They are scheduled to appear at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas on October 18 and 19, before heading back overseas for performances in cities including Amsterdam, Paris, Dublin, London, Newcastle, and Glasgow.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit The Offspring’s official website.

A complete list of new tour dates can be found below:

01/16 – Bakersfield, CA @ Dignity Health Arena *

01/17 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *

01/19 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena *

01/20 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

01/22 – Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre *

01/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

01/25 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place *

01/27 – Prince George, BC @ CN Centre *

01/28 – Grande Prairie, AB @ Bonnetts Energy Centre *

01/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

02/01 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

02/05 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre *

02/06 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME *

02/07 – Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center *

02/10 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center *

02/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

02/13 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum *

02/14 – London, ON @ Canada Life Place *

02/17 – Peterborough, ON @ Peterborough Memorial Centre *

02/19 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *

02/21 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

02/23 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre *

02/24 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre *

* = w/ Bad Religion