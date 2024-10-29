Emos: the 2025 When We Were Young lineup has arrived.

The fourth edition of the emo revival festival When We Were Young is set to take place on October 18, 2025. Just two weeks after the third edition wrapped-up, the festival revealed its 2025 lineup, which will feature pop-punk heavyweights and festival veterans blink-182 alongside alternative-rock icons Panic! at the Disco.

During this year’s edition of the festival, each band performed an older album in-full. It seems that the festival is taking a similar approach this year, at least with the headliners, as PATD will perform A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out in its entirety. blink-182, on the other hand, will perform songs from Enema of the State, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, their self titled, and more.

Other notable acts set to take the stage include “Pop-punk Princess” Avril Lavigne, the Rivers Cuomo-led Weezer, the pop-punkers of All Time Low, and the rock legends of The Offspring. Warped Tour veterans and emo classics like The Used, Yellowcard, Simple Plan, Taking Back Sunday, The Story So Far, The Maine, Mayday Parade, and Sleeping With Sirens will also appear at the fest.

This coming year, fans can look forward to some heavier acts like metalcore’s Beartooth, The Plot In You, and We Came As Romans, as well as the metal heads of Kublai Khan, Knocked Loose, Ice Nine Kills, Asking Alexandria, and Motionless in White.

Additionally, fan favorites from the early 2000’s emo and scene era are appearing at the fest for the first time including Jack’s Mannequin, Never Shout Never, Breathe Carolina, and The Plain White T’s.

Presale tickets will head on sale November 1 at 10 a.m. PT, with prices starting at $19.99 down. Sign up and find more information via the festival’s website here.

Find the full lineup and various ticketing options below:

