Tim McGraw Announces Limited Las Vegas Run at Caesars Palace

Tim McGraw has announced a limited run of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas this December.

The performances are timed to coincide with the National Finals Rodeo, an event McGraw has long supported. The country singer will perform four concerts on December 4, 6, 12, and 13.

Notably, before his Las Vegas engagement, McGraw will make several additional appearances this fall. He is set to perform on October 18 at Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, OK, followed by a October 24 show at The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln, CA.

The “My Best Friend” singer will then head to Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in Highland, CA, for a concert on October 25, before wrapping up the string of performances on November 1 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ.

In addition to McGraw’s residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, other upcoming residencies include Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Def Leppard, Rod Stewart, Dolly Parton, Alanis Morissette, Jennifer Lopez, Jerry Seinfeld, and comedians Nikki Glaser and David Spade.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit McGraw’s official website.