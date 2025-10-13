TWICE Expands ‘This Is For’ World Tour With 10 Additional Dates

K-pop powerhouse TWICE has announced 10 additional dates for their “This Is For World Tour,” extending their performances across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

The latest expansion includes second shows in cities that were already part of the tour, such as Vancouver, Seattle, Dallas, Chicago, Austin, Paris, and Amsterdam.

The UBS Arena in Belmont, New York, will now host three shows, while Los Angeles’ Kia Forum is set to host four performances. TWICE will also make their debut in Turin, Italy, performing at the Inalpi Arena on May 20.

Since tickets went on sale last week, TWICE has added a total of 17 new dates, including extra shows in Oakland, Washington, D.C., and Hamilton, Ontario, among other cities.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off on January 9 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena and runs through April 18 at the Moody Center in Austin. The European leg begins on May 9 at Lisbon’s MEO Arena and concludes on June 4 at London’s O2.

Tickets for the newly announced North American shows will go on sale October 16 at 3 p.m. local time. European tickets will become available on the same day at 10 a.m. local time. Remaining tickets for previously announced performances are available now.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official TWICE website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

1/09 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

1/10 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC*

1/13 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

1/14 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA*

1/17 – Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA

1/18 – Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA*

1/21 – Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA*

1/22 – Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA

1/24 – Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA

1/25 – Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA*

1/28 – PHX Arena – Phoenix, AZ

1/31 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

2/01 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX*

2/13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

2/14 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC*

2/18 – UBS Arena – Belmont Park, NY

2/20 – UBS Arena – Belmont Park, NY

2/21 – UBS Arena – Belmont Park, NY*

2/24 – Xfinity Mobile Arena – Philadelphia, PA

2/27 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

3/03 – Bell Centre – Montreal, QC

3/06 – TD Coliseum – Hamilton, ON

3/07 – TD Coliseum – Hamilton, ON*

3/27 – Kia Center – Orlando, FL

3/28 – Kia Center – Orlando, FL*

3/31 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

4/03 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

4/04 – TD Garden – Boston, MA*

4/06 – United Center – Chicago, IL

4/07 – United Center – Chicago, IL*

4/10 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

4/12 – Grand Casino Arena – Saint Paul, MN

4/14 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO

4/17 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

4/18 – Moody Center – Austin, TX*

5/09 – MEO Arena – Lisbon, PT

5/12 – Palau Sant Jordi – Barcelona, ES

5/16 – Accor Arena – Paris, FR

5/17 – Accor Arena – Paris, FR*

5/20 – Inalpi Arena – Turin, IT*

5/23 – Uber Arena – Berlin, DE

5/26 – LANXESS Arena – Cologne, DE

5/30 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, NL

5/31 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, NL*

6/03 – The O2 – London, UK

6/04 – The O2 – London, UK*

*Newly added date