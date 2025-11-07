‘Girl, Interrupted’ to Premiere Off-Broadway in 2026

The Public Theater in New York will host the world premiere of “Girl, Interrupted,” a new stage adaptation of Susanna Kaysen’s memoir, beginning in May 2026.

The production will feature a book by Martyna Majok and music by Aimee Mann. Jo Bonney is set to direct.

Majok, known for her play “Cost of Living,” is writing the book for the stage version, while Mann, the former lead singer of Til Tuesday, is composing the music. The production will also include choreography by Sonya Tayeh. Additional casting and creative team announcements will be made at a later date.

| RELATED: Off-Broadway’s ‘Heathers the Musical’ Extends Run Through May 2026 |

Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis praised the creative team in a statement. “Martyna is a playwright of extraordinary sensitivity and power; Aimee is a songwriter of unparalleled insight and beauty,” he said.

“Together they’ve created a breathtaking look at women, mental illness, and the all-too flawed systems America has created to handle them.” Eustis continued. “Heart-breaking, inspiring, and profound, under Jo Bonney’s magnificent leadership, this is a show unlike any other.”

Kaysen’s 1993 memoir recounts her experiences as a young woman in a psychiatric hospital during the 1960s and her relationships with fellow patients. The story was previously adapted into the 1999 film of the same name, starring Winona Ryder as Kaysen and Angelina Jolie in an Oscar-winning role.

Performance dates and ticketing details will be announced closer to the premiere. More information will be available at publictheater.org.