Off-Broadway’s ‘Heathers the Musical’ Extends Run Through May 2026

The Off-Broadway revival of “Heathers the Musical” has announced a second extension, with performances now scheduled through May 24, 2026 at New World Stages. The production had previously been set to close on January 25.

The revival marks the show’s return to the venue that hosted its original Off-Broadway run. Directed by Andy Fickman, “Heathers the Musical” is adapted from the 1988 film.

The current cast features Lorna Courtney as Veronica Sawyer, Casey Likes as J.D., Jodie Steele as Heather Chandler, Olivia Elease Hardy as Heather Duke, Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara, and Kate Rockwell as Ms. Fleming and Veronica’s Mom.

Original cast members McKenzie Kurtz and Kerry Butler are temporarily out. Butler will rejoin the company on November 11, while Kurtz is expected to return in mid-November.

| RELATED: Cast Changes Announced for Off-Broadway’s ‘Heathers: The Musical’ |

Kiara Michelle Lee will cover the role of Heather Duke from November 6 through early December. Courtney will depart the production on December 8, she will be succeeded by Kuhoo Verma, who joins the cast on December 11. Standby Sara Al-Bazali will play Veronica for one night on December 10.

Advertisement

The ensemble includes Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Ben Davis as Ram’s Dad, Big Bud Dean, and Coach Ripper, and Cameron Loyal as Kurt’s Dad, Veronica’s Dad, and Principal Gowan.

Ensemble members include James Caleb Grice, Devin Lewis, Lee, Brian Martin, Syd Sider, and Cecilia Trippied. Thalia Atallah will join the ensemble beginning November 6. Casting is by Rachel Hoffman and Jimmy Larkin of The Telsey Office.

“Heathers the Musical” premiered in Los Angeles in 2013 before transferring to New World Stages in 2014. The show later underwent revisions for a 2018 West End production, which included new songs and script changes now featured in the current run.

Tickets and additional information for “Heathers the Musical” are available at HeatherstheMusical.com.