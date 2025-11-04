Lamb of God’s ‘Headbangers Boat’ Cruise to Return in 2026

By Victoria Drum 7 hours ago

Lamb of God has announced the lineup for the 2026 edition of the Headbangers Boat cruise, which will depart from Miami on October 30, 2026. 

The five-day voyage aboard the Norwegian Jewel will make a stop at Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas before returning to Miami on November 3.

Headlining the cruise once again, Lamb of God will be joined by Zakk Sabbath, In Flames, The Dillinger Escape Plan, GWAR, The Haunted, D.R.I., 200 Stab Wounds, X-Cops, and the Mark Morton Band. More artists are expected to be added to the bill in the coming months.

Pre-sale signups for the 2026 sailing are open through November 18, with a second round closing on November 23. Public on-sale begins November 25 at 2 p.m. ET. 

According to event organizers, the cruise will feature live performances across multiple stages, exclusive artist activities, and meet-and-greets.

A statement from the press release noted that “beyond the non-stop riffs, Headbangers Boat will include world-class dining and endless amenities, along with a variety of once-in-a-lifetime experiences and exclusive activities with your favorite artists and fellow metalheads.”

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Headbangers Boat official website

The current lineup for the 2026 Headbangers Boat Cruise can be found below: 

