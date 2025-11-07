No Doubt Extends 2026 Las Vegas Sphere Residency With Six Shows

No Doubt has added six more performances to their Live at Sphere residency in Las Vegas.

The new shows are scheduled for June 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13. The additional dates follow last month’s expansion, when the band doubled their initial six-show schedule for May 2026. With this latest announcement, No Doubt’s residency now spans two months, featuring a total of 18 performances across May and June.

“The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way,” Gwen Stefani said in a statement announcing the residency. “The venue is unique and modern, and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative. Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined.”

No Doubt’s full schedule for Live at Sphere now includes performances on May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 21, 23, 24, 27, 29, and 30, as well as June 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13.

No Doubt will become the first female-fronted band to headline the Sphere, a venue that has hosted major acts including U2, Phish, Dead & Company, the Eagles, Anyma, Kenny Chesney, and the Backstreet Boys since opening in 2023.

Tickets will first be available through the No Doubt artist pre-sale beginning November 12 at 12 p.m. PT. Fans can register by 10 p.m. PT on November 10, with no access code required. A general on-sale will follow on November 14 at 12 p.m. PT.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit No Doubt’s official website.