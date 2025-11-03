Sting Extends 3.0 Tour Into 2026 With 12 New U.S. Dates

Sting will continue his “3.0” tour into 2026. The musician announced a new run of 12 U.S. shows taking place next spring across theaters, amphitheaters, and arenas.

The tour begins May 9 at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Oklahoma, and will make stops in Austin, Houston, Atlanta, and other cities. The run includes a three-night engagement at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia, before wrapping up May 25 at the Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront in Richmond, Virginia.

Sting will once again be joined by guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas, who have performed alongside him throughout the “3.0” tour.

Members of Sting’s Fan Club will have first access beginning November 4 at sting.com, with additional presales throughout the week. General on-sale begins November 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

In addition to the tour, Sting is also getting ready to headline the opening night of the Super Bowl LX Studio 60 concert series at The Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on February 6.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Sting’s official website.

A list of 2026 tour dates can be found below:

Sat May 09 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

Sun May 10 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Wed May 13 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Fri May 15 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

Sat May 16 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Mon May 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue May 19 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Thu May 21 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

Fri May 22 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

Sat May 23 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

Mon May 25 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront