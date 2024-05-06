The English pop group Take That was set to perform at Manchester’s £365 million Co-op Live arena, however, amid a string of cancellations and logistical challenges that have cast doubt on the venue’s ability to deliver on its promises, the band switched to a new arena. Amid the change, fans’ seats were relocated — leaving ticketholders less than enthused.

Originally, Take That was set to perform on May 7, 8, 10, 11, and 12 at Co-op Live. However, the band announced that “given the ongoing technical issues around the opening of Co-Op Live,” they’ve moved their shows to the AO Arena “where we have enjoyed many great nights over the years.”

Shows will now take place on May 7, 9, 10, 11, and 12 at AO Arena. All bookings will be transferred to the new arena.

While the band announced the switch in order to “minimize inconvenience to as many people as possible,” many fans are left gutted with their new seats. Ticketholders who paid for certain sections are being relocated to seats that are not in a similar area. Fans took to X to share their frustrations, aimed at the venue, as well as Ticketmaster.

The handling of tickets moving from the Co-op Live to the AO has been disgusting!! People legit front rows moved to the back of the arena?! How is that fair?! If mine get moved I’m honestly gonna be so angry considering what I paid for them! It’s so unfair! 😫 — Amyyy (@ImCalledAmyyy) May 5, 2024

How is it possible going from A3 on tue night to now 109 row T back block for £130 @AOArena @takethat @GaryBarlow

And my sister has vertigo ,that's why we buy floor seats .gutted is an understatement. — *sherie*💖TT💙RW💚 (@shezgrey1806) May 4, 2024

Original tickets for @takethat at @TheCoopLive were floor seats, row 5. Reallocated seats at @AOArena are block 105, in the back corner of the arena.

Are we expected to pay the same price for this? Absolute joke from @TicketmasterCS. Disgusting customer service. pic.twitter.com/XadqsbQsWq — Sammy (@SammyPlatt) May 4, 2024

How can you reallocate my seat from block 103 at the coop to 110 in the @AOArena @TicketmasterUK How this like for like? I would’ve been ok with slight changes but really? Absolutely gutted @takethat pic.twitter.com/F1LMByWho1 — jaimie ⫩❤️🐝⫩❤️🐝⫩❤️🐝 (@blueeyedbaby34) May 4, 2024

Absolutely delighted to be seeing @takethat in the @AOArena on Tuesday but in shock that my VIP tickets which were £250 each have been allocated to block 103. The same block for Nickleback at the end of May is £128.17 and not in the VIP section.

This is not right @gigsandtours https://t.co/DHYwvjJb6S pic.twitter.com/P1wRmvRALF — Lindsey Abbott (@LindsAbbott) May 4, 2024

Our seats have moved from front stage view at @TheCoopLive to a side on view of the stage at @AOArena. Not sure how that works?? 🤷🏻‍♀️😭 @takethat #takethat pic.twitter.com/StCAW8gvX0 — Sharon (@see75) May 6, 2024

I know this can't be easy for @TicketmasterUK. But can someone tell me how the front on the floor at @TheCoopLive is "like for like" the first tier at the back of the @AOArena?!?!?! — Caitlin🌻 (@StargazedSailor) May 5, 2024

@AOArena So upset you have allocated us seats totally different to what we booked. How can front row become 4th. It’s really not fair!!!! I am gutted!!!!!!!! @takethat @GaryBarlow @ollymurs @OfficialMarkO pic.twitter.com/eixLZaT1rd — Kay southern ⫩ (@Wayziewoo) May 4, 2024

From the disappointment of canceled events to technical problems like ventilation issues, the venue’s readiness has been called into question. Now, amidst the chaos artists are considering alternative venues, prompting speculation about the future of Co-op Live.

The debacle surrounding Co-op Live’s readiness for events began when it announced its inability to host comedian Peter Kay’s gigs, intended to mark the arena’s official opening. From there, defects with its ventilation system lead to the cancelation of several high-profile events, including performances by rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, pop star Olivia Rodrigo, and the band Keane. These technical issues have even left some ticket holders demanding compensation after the third opening show was canceled.

In response to the uncertainty surrounding Co-op Live, some artists are taking proactive measures. Singer-songwriter Barry Manilow revealed that his team has reserved the same date at the AO Arena as a contingency plan among the ongoing technical issues.

In a statement addressing fans, Manilow expressed empathy for their concerns regarding the uncertainty surrounding the Co-op Live arena’s status.

Taking to X, Manilow shared:

“Many of you have expressed your concerns about the ongoing status of the new Co-op Live Arena in Manchester. We share your concerns. Contrary to some opinions, however, we don’t have any double secret inside information on the condition of the building. We do know that our brilliant co-promoter, Danny Betesh, at Kennedy Street Enterprises. already has a back up plan and just in case, has reserved the same night….MAY 19th at Manchester’s AO Arena. We also know that we limited capacity to 12,500 guests. That means that even if we have to move, there will plenty of room for everybody.”