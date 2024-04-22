Manchester is gearing up to open Co-op Live, a £365 million arena set to redefine entertainment in the U.K. Adjacent to Manchester City’s football ground, this venue boasts a capacity of 23,500, making it the largest indoor arena in the nation.

However, the new venue encountered a setback in its opening schedule with organizers being forced to cancel tickets to reduce overall capacity. Scheduled to officially debut with comedian Peter Kay’s show on Tuesday, the venue has decided to postpone its opening following a weekend test event that encountered unexpected challenges, leaving fans disappointed.

“Following our first test event on Saturday, regretfully we have made the difficult decision to reschedule our two opening performances by Peter Kay. These dates will move from 23 April and 24 April to Monday 29 and Tuesday 30 April,” Co-op Live said in a statement on X.

“It is critical to ensure we have a consistent total power supply to our fully electric sustainable venue, the completion of which is a few days behind. Rescheduling gives us the extra time we need to continue testing thoroughly. This is vital to satisfy the rigorous set of guidelines and protocols that are necessary for a venue of this size.”

Despite these challenges, Co-op Live remains optimistic about its future success, offering affected guests the opportunity to attend a concert by The Black Keys as a gesture of goodwill.

Co-op live is set to have a lineup of renowned artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, The Killers, Liam Gallagher, Stevie Nicks, and Barry Manilow.

Check out the full statement below: