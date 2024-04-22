Kansas will host a brand-new festival and conference this year with local as well as big-name acts.

The two-day inaugural Elsewhere Fest will be held from June 21-22 in Wichita, Kansas, featuring performances from Killer Mike, Lane 8, Vince Staples, Steve Aoki, Snow Tha Product, BADBADNOTGOOD, Sudan Archives, and more.

Defining itself as a “genre-agnostic” festival, Elsewhere Fest aims to support independent artists and music workers, foster innovation, and continually challenge established conventions.

Midtopia, a Wichita-based contributive partnership that establishes sustainable and equitable opportunities for independent artists and music workers, both owns the idea and helms the production.

The organization describes its mission as “building community and opportunity for musicians and music workers in the Midwest, an area historically undervalued and underserved by the music industry despite its rich musical history.”

Multiple local venues will welcome performances within the event, along with one free stage open to the public. The two-day program will include various art experiences, an immersive light and sound stage besides music and conference.

Speakers from City Winery, Stand Together, No Depression, Berklee College of Music, Union Stage, Primary Wave and more will participate in the conference with a discussion on freedom of expression, which will be led by Killer Mike.

Rounding up the bill are TOKiMONSTA, Le Youth, Blu DeTiger, Sunflower Bean, PUP, A Place to Bury Strangers, Oh He Dead, THICK, and more. The festival also offers a chance to see or get to know Wichita-based talents like Breeding Brainbow, Flake, Glass Age, Goaty the Kid, Paris Jane, Sir Charles, Apathy Unit., and The Travel Guide.

“Midtopia was created to serve a need in Wichita, but really applies, well, elsewhere,” Midtopia CEO and director Jessie Hartke said in a release. “There are so many talented artists and music workers alike, and such wonderful local scenes, but industry support is really lacking and systematically flawed.”

Adding that Midtopia is an opportunity to reimagine the traditional industry structure and create a new framework that puts artists and music workers first, Hartke states they want to do the same thing with Elsewhere and create a new kind of music event that is truly built to support the community and artists, both local and from afar.

General admission tickets to the inaugural Elsewhere Festival and Conference are available at $59 for one day pass and $99 for two-day pass. Visit the festival’s official website for tickets and more information.

See full lineup and participating venues below:

Artist Lineup

Participating Venues

Wave (Outdoor Stage)

Wave (Indoor Stage)

Emporia Tent

Norton’s Brewing Company

Barleycorn’s

Naftzger Park

Looney Bin