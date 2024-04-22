As the dust settles on another Coachella weekend, organizers are already looking forward to next year’s event. Coachella has confirmed the dates for its 2025 edition – set to take place April 11 to 13 and April 18 to 20 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

After delays in announcing the 2024 lineup, Coachella revealed headliners Lana Del Rey, Tyler The Creator and Doja Cat and unveiled a new stage, Quasar, dedicated to extended sets. The festival also added Vampire Weekend and Kid Cudi to the lineup at the last minute.

| RELATED: Coachella Returns to Fortnite for Third Year |

Other notable artists who took the stage were Sabrina Carpenter, Sublime, Taking Back Sunday, Renee Rapp, and Bebe Rexha. Additionally, there were surprise performances from Shakira, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish.

However, despite the big names and added stages, ticket sales fell short of expectations. It took almost a month to sell out tickets to the first weekend, with the second weekend only selling approximately 80% of available tickets—a notable decrease from previous years.

| RELATED: Coachella Weekend Two Fails To Sell Out |

One factor that may have contributed to this year’s sales fluctuations is the evolving landscape of music festivals. With new players like Las Vegas’ Lovers & Friends and established events such as New York’s Governors Ball and Bonnaroo vying for attention, the competition is fiercer than ever. Dynamic pricing and ticket hikes have further complicated matters, potentially pricing out some fans.

Although ticket sales were lower than ever, Coachella is already looking ahead to 2025 with an advanced ticket sale scheduled for May 3, 2024.