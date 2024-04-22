The Nashville Predators are facing the Vancouver Canucks in the Stanley Cup playoffs, but any Canadian fans hoping to catch the action at Bridgestone Arena are out of luck due to Ticketmaster’s restricted sale policy.

The ticketing giant is restricting sales based on the state where people’s credit card home address is located. Anyone who purchases tickets outside of the “Nashville Predators television viewing area” can have their ordered cancelled — without notice.

“To better serve Nashville Predators fans, a restricted sales area has been implemented for this Nashville Predator game at the Bridgestone Arena,” a message from Ticketmaster reads underneath games at the arena. “Sales will be restricted to residents of the Nashville Predators television viewing area — Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside the viewing area will be cancelled without notice or refunds given.”

Additionally, Ticketmaster noted that ticket transfers will be disabled for each event — so people are not able to buy tickets on behalf of someone else.

This is not the first time Ticketmaster has restricted fans from purchasing tickets; last year, the ticketing company restricted Florida Panthers tickets to only U.S. residents, blocking Maple Leaf fans from entering the arena. Fans, however, are still not happy with the restriction and took to social media to air their frustrations:

Does anyone on here live in Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama or Georgia who wants to help me real quick I bought tickets for this game coming up and they refunded my ass cause I don’t live in the area No one is a fan of the NASHVILLE predators 😭😭😭 im tryna watch my… pic.twitter.com/cKHf8KWkZW — William Tyler (@TheMasterOfLuck) April 21, 2024

Nashville Predators ticket transfer restriction for Bridgestone Arena is a newer rule. Was not stated yesterday other than area restriction. pic.twitter.com/suRrOTFhFJ — Backyardigans (@ibackyardigans) April 18, 2024

It is a big punch in the face to Preds fans outside of those 5 states lol — vincent (@vinnywinger) April 19, 2024

Not sure why it should matter who buys tickets as long as they get the money. What if you are on a holiday in Nashville and decide to go to the game just like if you went to Vegas? — Jason (@Pickle_1975) April 18, 2024

Should Ticketmaster be allowed to restrict sales to only certain fans in specific regions? Let us know in our poll below:

Should Ticketmaster be able to restrict Nashville Predators tickets at Bridgestone Arena for only fans in Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia? — TicketNews (@TicketNews) April 22, 2024

The Predators were defeated by the Canucks on Sunday night, finishing 2-4. The pair will face-off again on Tuesday in Vancouver, followed by a match on Friday in Nashville.

Find tickets to see the Predators via various ticketing options below:

Nashville Predators Tickets

Nashville Predators tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

Nashville Predators tickets at Official Team Site

Nashville Predators tickets at StubHub

Nashville Predators tickets at Vivid Seats

Nashville Predators tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership with code TICKETNEWS