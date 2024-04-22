Imagine Dragons have officially returned with a new album and massive world tour.

The “LOOM World Tour” will kick-off in Camden, New Jersey at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on July 30. From there, they’ll appear in cities across North America including Toronto, Charlotte, Seattle, Phoenix, Denver, and Virginia Beach, stopping at venues along the way like St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and the Xfinity Center in Mansfield. Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl will round-out the first leg of the tour on October 22.

The Dan Reynolds-led group will be touring in support of their sixth studio album, LOOM, due June 28. Reynolds introduced the new era for the band with the opening line for the record: “I could do this with my eyes closed/I’m back from the dead.”

“Working on this record was a rollercoaster – just as it always is,” Reynolds said amid the album and tour announcement. “Some days the songs came from a place a sadness and heartache and others joy and jubilance. loneliness. searching. wanting. anger. love. the beauty of songwriting is that it as always simply been my journal. it has documented decades of my journey through this strange life. and I’ve been lucky enough to create it with my best friends in a band and have you share it with us.”

Reynolds went on to tell fans they have that “given me purpose and a place to sing and dance” and “continually stood by our side now for over a decade,” noting that “I love you and will see you on the road soon.”

Imagine Dragons have become an unstoppable force in the rock community since their 2012 debut Night Visions, garnering a massive following with hits “Radioactive,” “Demons,” and “Hear Me.” Their success continued with Evolve’s “Whatever It Takes” and “Thunder,” as well as “Natural” from Origins. They last released Mercury – Acts 1&2 in 2022, featuring tracks “Bones” and “Enemy” with JID.

Fans can sign up for the tour and pre-order LOOM here.

An artist presale is set to begin on Wednesday, April 24 at 10 a.m. here, followed by a public onsale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Find various ticketing options for Imagine Dragons’ forthcoming tour below, as well as the full list of upcoming tour dates:

Imagine Dragons Tickets

Imagine Dragons tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

Imagine Dragons tickets at Official Artist Site

Imagine Dragons tickets at StubHub

Imagine Dragons tickets at Vivid Seats

Imagine Dragons tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership with code TICKETNEWS

Imagine Dragons | LOOM Tour Dates 2024

July 30, 2024 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 2, 2024 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 4, 2024 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

August 6, 2024 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

August 8, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 12, 2024 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 14, 2024 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 16, 2024 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 18, 2024 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 20, 2024 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

August 22, 2024 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

August 23, 2024 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 26, 2024 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 28, 2024 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

August 30, 2024 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 1, 2024 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 4, 2024 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

September 6, 2024 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

September 8, 2024 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena

September 28, 2024 – Seattle, WA, The Gorge Amphitheatre

September 29, 2024 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

October 2, 2024 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

October 5, 2024 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 6, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 9, 2024 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

October 11, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 17, 2024 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 20, 2024 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 22, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl