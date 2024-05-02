Fans are furious over the latest in a string of headaches that have plagued Oak View Group’s new showpiece arena in the UK, Co-Op Live. The £365 million arena in Manchester, which cancelled its original opening show and then saw its GM abruptly step down, drew further flack for cancelling this weekend’s dates from U.S. singer Olivia Rodrigo.

“I’m so bummed and I really hope to see you all soon,” wrote Rodrigo in an Instagram “story” post after the postponements were announced, saying she and her team were “doing our best” to reschedule the concerts.

Oak View Group, in a statement issued following the cancellation, blamed the issue on a piece of the arena’s HVAC system failing and falling to the ground – thankfully not injuring anyone working at the time. Their naming partner – The Co-operative group, which has the naming rights for the venue but does not own the building or operate, told BBC that they were “shocked” by the developments and were “seeking a full explanation from Oak View Group.”

Opening shows by comedian Peter Kay and The Black Keys were also postponed due to issues in the building.

FURTHER READING | Co-op Live General Manager Resigns Following Delayed Opening

Naturally, the reasons for the delays mattered little to fans impacted by the news.

“The devastation my daughter is feeling is palpable,” says Catherine Pugh in a story reported by the BBC outlining fan anger over the venue issues. The Leeds resident had bought tickets and booked a hotel for the shows after her daughter spent three months in the hospital last year. “The concern is it impacts her recovery, I feel so sad for her.”

“I was angry last night and I’ve been up since 05:30 wondering what to do. She took it better than I did – it’s been poorly managed from the top to the bottom,” added Newcastle resident Dean McAllister, who was also bringing his daughter to the concert.

Olivia Rodrigo’s tour performed as planned on Tuesday in Dublin, and has dates in Glasgow, Birmingham, and London before hitting continental cities through the end of June. Rodrigo’s tour returns to the United States for summer dates beginning in July.

Olivia Rodrigo GUTS World Tour 2024

Fri May 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live = (POSTPONED)

Sat May 4 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live = (POSTPONED)

Tue May 07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro =

Wed May 08 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro =

Fri May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena =

Sat May 11 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena =

Tue May 14 – London, UK – The O2 =

Wed May 15 – London, UK – The O2 =

Fri May 17 – London, UK – The O2 =

Sat May 18 – London, UK – The O2 =

Tue May 21 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis =

Wed May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis =

Fri May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome =

Sat May 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome =

Tue May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum =

Thu May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena =

Sat Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena =

Tue Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena =

Wed Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle =

Fri Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle =

Sun Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena =

Tue Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion =

Wed Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena =

Fri Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena =

Sat Jun 15 – Paris, France – Accor Arena =

Tue Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi =

Thu Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center =

Sat Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena =

Sun Jun 23 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena =

Fri Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center ^

Sat Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena ^

Tue Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ^

Wed Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena ^

Fri Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center ^

Sat Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center ^

Tue Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena ^

Wed Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center ^

Fri Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^

Sat Aug 03 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^

Tue Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

Wed Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

Fri Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ^

Sat Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center ^

Tue Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Wed Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Fri Aug 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Sat Aug 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Support Key

+ The Breeders

^ PinkPantheress

~ Chappell Roan

= Remi Wolf