One of the biggest names in the pop industry right now, Olivia Rodrigo, is heading out on a massive world tour next year.

The GUTS World Tour is set to kick-off in North America on February 23 in Palm Springs, California, followed by shows at venues like Miami’s Kaseya Center, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena before wrapping-up the first U.S. leg with two gigs at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

From there, Rodrigo will head overseas for shows across Europe, stopping in London, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Berlin, Munich, Paris, and more. She’ll pick-up the U.S. leg again in the summer for gigs in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Salt Lake City, and Vancouver, rounding-out the trek with a pair of shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf will provide support on select dates.

Rodrigo just arrived on the scene in 2021, but she’s since made a huge impact in the music industry. The 20-year-old broke records with the viral sensation “Drivers License” and went on to release other chart-topping singles “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U” from her debut SOUR.

Now, she’ll be touring in support of her sophomore record, GUTS, which just dropped on September 8. The record is already making noise with the No. 1 Billboard hit “Vampire,” along with newly-released singles “Bad Idea Right?” and “Get Him Back.”

Rodrigo’s emotional, intimate lyrics have touched fans across the world, as she’s cited inspiration from pop icon Taylor Swift, as well as Lorde, Alanis Morissette, and Avril Lavigne.

The GUTS tour is heading on sale through Live Nation’s infamous Verified Fan program. Fans can register to have access through September 17 here. Sales will take place on September 20 and 21 in the U.S., while tickets in Europe will begin on September 21. Fans can also look out for “Silver Star Tickets,” which Live Nation boasts as a limited number of $20 tickets, set to be released at a later date.

Find a full list of Rodrigo’s tour dates below, with a promise of more to be announced soon.

Olivia Rodrigo GUTS World Tour 2024

Fri Feb 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena ~

Sat Feb 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center ~

Tue Feb 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center ~

Wed Feb 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

Fri Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center ~

Sat Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center ~

Tue Mar 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center ~

Wed Mar 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center ~

Fri Mar 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center ~

Sat Mar 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ~

Tue Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center ~

Wed Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center ~

Fri Mar 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center ~

Sat Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum ~

Tue Mar 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center ~

Fri Mar 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena ~

Sat Mar 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena ~

Tue Mar 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre ~

Fri Mar 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ~

Mon Apr 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden ~

Fri Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Apr 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Tue Apr 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena =

Fri May 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live =

Tue May 07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro =

Fri May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena =

Tue May 14 – London, UK – The O2 =

Wed May 15 – London, UK – The O2 =

Wed May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis =

Fri May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome =

Tue May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum =

Thu May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena =

Sat Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena =

Tue Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena =

Wed Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle =

Fri Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle =

Sun Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena =

Tue Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion =

Wed Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena =

Fri Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena =

Tue Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi =

Thu Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center =

Sat Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena =

Fri Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center ^

Sat Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena ^

Tue Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ^

Wed Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena ^

Fri Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center ^

Sat Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center ^

Tue Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena ^

Wed Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center ^

Fri Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^

Tue Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

Fri Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ^

Sat Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center ^

Tue Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Wed Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Support Key

+ The Breeders

^ PinkPantheress

~ Chappell Roan

= Remi Wolf

Last Updated on September 13, 2023