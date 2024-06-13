Apocalyptica is heading out on tour next year, paying homage to the metal greats with their “Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2 Tour.”

The tour kicks-off on February 6, 2025 in Washington, D.C. at the Warner Theatre. From there, they’ll appear in New York, Cincinnati, Toronto, Calgary, San Francisco, and Edmonton, making stops along the way at venues like Denver’s Paramount Theatre, The Majestic Theatre in Dallas, Saskatoon’s Coors Event Centre, and The Fillmore Detroit. The trek wraps-up at Houston’s Bayou Music Center on March 8.

Hailing from Helsinki, Finland, Apocalyptica garnered attention with their 1996 debut Plays Metallica By Four Cellos. Tge group began as a nod to Metallica, but they quickly rose to fame with their classical training. Just five months after their debut dropped, they were opening for Metallica. The group has since released eight studio records, including Plays Metallica, Vol. 2, which features collaborations with Metallica members and uses original tracks from Cliff Burton.

Tickets to Apocalyptica’s upcoming tour heads on sale Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Find their full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Apocalyptica Tour Dates 2025

Thu Feb 06 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

Fri Feb 07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sat Feb 08 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

Tue Feb 11 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Wed Feb 12 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Thu Feb 13 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Fri Feb 14 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Sat Feb 15 – Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Center

Sun Feb 16 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

Tue Feb 18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater

Wed Feb 19 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Thu Feb 20 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre

Fri Feb 21 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

Sat Feb 22 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre

Mon Feb 24 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Tue Feb 25 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Wed Feb 26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Thu Feb 27 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

Fri Feb 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre

Sat Mar 01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Mon Mar 03 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

Wed Mar 05 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live – Moody Theater

Thu Mar 06 – Dallas, TX @ The Majestic Theatre

Sat Mar 08 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center