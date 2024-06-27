The alternative pop band COIN has announced their upcoming North American tour, “I’m Not Afraid of Tour Anymore,” which is set to run from September 2024 to March 2025.
The tour is scheduled to kick-off on September 29 at Tennessee’s Pilgrimage Music Festival. From there, the band is expected to visit numerous cities throughout 2024-25 including Chicago, Columbus, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, and Houston before their final performance on March 4 in Fayetteville at JJ’s Live.
The tour is set to coincide with the release of their new album, I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore, due September 13. Alongside the announcement of their tour and new album, COIN also dropped their debut single, “Strawberry Jam.”
A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:
I’m Not Afraid of Tour Anymore Dates
9/29 – Franklin, TN – Pilgrimage Music Festival
10/1 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
10/2 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
10/4 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
10/5 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10/6 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
10/8 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
10/9 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
10/11 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
10/12 – Columbus OH, – KEMBA! Live
10/13 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre
10/15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
10/17 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
10/18 – Montreal, QC – The Beanfield Theatre
10/19 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
10/23 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
10/24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
10/26 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
10/27 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/29 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
11/1 – St.Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
11/2 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
11/3 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
11/7 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
11/8 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
11/9 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
2/8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
2/9 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair
2/11 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House
2/12 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
2/14 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
2/15 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
2/16 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
2/18 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
2/20 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
2/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
2/22 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
2/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
2/27 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre
2/28 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
3/1 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
3/3 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
3/4 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live