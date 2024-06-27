The alternative pop band COIN has announced their upcoming North American tour, “I’m Not Afraid of Tour Anymore,” which is set to run from September 2024 to March 2025.

The tour is scheduled to kick-off on September 29 at Tennessee’s Pilgrimage Music Festival. From there, the band is expected to visit numerous cities throughout 2024-25 including Chicago, Columbus, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, and Houston before their final performance on March 4 in Fayetteville at JJ’s Live.

The tour is set to coincide with the release of their new album, I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore, due September 13. Alongside the announcement of their tour and new album, COIN also dropped their debut single, “Strawberry Jam.”

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:

COIN Tickets

COIN tickets at MEGAseats

COIN tickets at COIN’s official website

COIN tickets at StubHub

COIN tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

COIN tickets at Vivid Seats

I’m Not Afraid of Tour Anymore Dates

9/29 – Franklin, TN – Pilgrimage Music Festival

10/1 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

10/2 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

10/4 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

10/5 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/6 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

10/8 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

10/9 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

10/11 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

10/12 – Columbus OH, – KEMBA! Live

10/13 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

10/15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

10/17 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

10/18 – Montreal, QC – The Beanfield Theatre

10/19 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

10/23 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

10/26 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

10/27 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/29 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

11/1 – St.Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

11/2 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

11/3 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

11/7 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

11/8 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

11/9 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

2/8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

2/9 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair

2/11 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House

2/12 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

2/14 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

2/15 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

2/16 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

2/18 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

2/20 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

2/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

2/22 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

2/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

2/27 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

2/28 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

3/1 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

3/3 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

3/4 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live