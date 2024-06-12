Yuridia announced “Sin Llorar US Tour 2024” in support of her new album, Pa’ Luego Es Tarde Vol. 2.

The tour is slated to begin on October 24 in Denver at the Paramount Theatre. From there, the singer is slated to make stops in various cities, including Las Vegas, Phoenix, El Paso, San Diego, Portland, and Seattle before her final performance on December 8 in Vancouver at Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

The announcement of the “Sin Llorar US Tour 2024” follows the success of her previous “Pa’ Luego Es Tarde Tour,” which marked a milestone in Yuridia’s career as her longest US tour to date, selling out 17 of its 21 shows.

Fans looking to secure their spot at one of Yuridia’s concerts can take advantage of a special Citi presale, which began on Tuesday, June 11 and is set to run until Thursday, June 13, at 10 p.m. local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week, leading up to the general on-sale on Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of “Sin Llorar US Tour 2024” date and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Yuridia Tickets

Yuridia tickets at MEGAseats

Yuridia tickets at Yurida’s official website

Yuridia tickets at StubHub

Yuridia tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Yuridia tickets at Vivid Seats

Sin Llorar US Tour 2024 Dates

10/24 Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

10/26 Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl

10/27 Reno, NV – Silver Legacy Resort

11/22 El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum

11/23 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

11/24 Tucson, AZ – Tucson Arena

11/27 Stockton, CA – Bob Hope Theatre

11/29 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

11/30 San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

12/01 Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

12/04 Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

12/05 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

12/08 Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre