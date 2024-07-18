Don Toliver announced his North American headlining PSYCHO tour – set to feature special guest Teezo Touchdown and opening act Monaleo.
The tour is scheduled to kick off on October 10 at Portland, Oregon’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum. From there, Toliver is slated to visit cities such as Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, and Chicago before wrapping up on November 21 at Denver’s Ball Arena.
The PSYCHO tour is in support of Toliver’s new album, HARDSTONE PSYCHO. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s “Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums” and “Top Rap Albums” charts and entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3, with first-week sales exceeding 76.6K.
An artist presale is set to begin on Wednesday, July 17, at 10 a.m. local time. Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales will follow on Thursday, July 18, at 10 a.m., with Spotify presales starting at 12 p.m. on the same day. All presales will continue through Thursday, July 18, at 11:59 p.m. with general on-sales scheduled to begin on Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. local time.
Additionally, Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program from Tuesday, July 16, at 10 a.m. until Thursday, July 18, at 11:59 p.m. local time.
A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:
Don Toliver Tickets
Don Toliver tickets at MEGAseats
Don Toliver tickets at Don Toliver’s official website
Don Toliver tickets at StubHub
Don Toliver tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
Don Toliver tickets at Vivid Seats
PSYCHO Tour Dates
October 10 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
October 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
October 13 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
October 15 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
October 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
October 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
October 20 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
October 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
October 24 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
October 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
October 27 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
October 29 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
October 31 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
November 2 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
November 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
November 6 – Philadelphia, PA – The Liacouras Center
November 8 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena
November 10 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena
November 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
November 13 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
November 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
November 15 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
November 17 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena
November 19 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
November 21 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena