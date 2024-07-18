Don Toliver announced his North American headlining PSYCHO tour – set to feature special guest Teezo Touchdown and opening act Monaleo.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on October 10 at Portland, Oregon’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum. From there, Toliver is slated to visit cities such as Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, and Chicago before wrapping up on November 21 at Denver’s Ball Arena.

The PSYCHO tour is in support of Toliver’s new album, HARDSTONE PSYCHO. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s “Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums” and “Top Rap Albums” charts and entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3, with first-week sales exceeding 76.6K.

An artist presale is set to begin on Wednesday, July 17, at 10 a.m. local time. Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales will follow on Thursday, July 18, at 10 a.m., with Spotify presales starting at 12 p.m. on the same day. All presales will continue through Thursday, July 18, at 11:59 p.m. with general on-sales scheduled to begin on Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. local time.

Additionally, Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program from Tuesday, July 16, at 10 a.m. until Thursday, July 18, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:

Don Toliver Tickets

Don Toliver tickets at MEGAseats

Don Toliver tickets at Don Toliver’s official website

Don Toliver tickets at StubHub

Don Toliver tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Don Toliver tickets at Vivid Seats

PSYCHO Tour Dates

October 10 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

October 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

October 13 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

October 15 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

October 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

October 20 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

October 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 24 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

October 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

October 27 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 29 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

October 31 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

November 2 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

November 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

November 6 – Philadelphia, PA – The Liacouras Center

November 8 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena

November 10 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

November 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

November 13 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

November 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

November 15 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

November 17 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena

November 19 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

November 21 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena