The premiere of Delia Ephron’s “Left on Tenth” is set to open at the James Earl Jones Theatre. The play, based on Ephron’s memoir of the same name, is scheduled to begin previews on September 26 and officially open on October 23 for a limited engagement.

The play stars Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher, while centering around Delia — portrayed by Margulies –who rekindles a surprising connection with a man from her past, played by Gallagher. This newfound relationship unfolds against the backdrop of Delia reconciling with a change in her health, weaving a story that is personal and relatable.

“Working on ‘Left on Tenth’ has been a thrilling journey, collaborating with the incomparable Delia Ephron and bringing her story to life with the extraordinary talents of Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher,” director Susan Stroman said in a statement. “It’s an experience that seamlessly blends the magic of her storytelling with the brilliance of these actors.”

“Left on Tenth” is produced by Daryl Roth as well as Peter Francis James and Kate MacCluggage. For additional information and to stay up-to-date on the latest cast announcements, theatergoers can visit leftontenthbroadway.com