Following a successful world premiere in Chicago in 2023, Broadway has announced that “BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical” will premiere in April 2025. The Jerry Mitchell-directed and choreographed production is set to take the stage at a Shubert theater yet to be announced.

The musical brings to life the character Betty Boop, who dreams of a simple day off from her high-profile life in a black-and-white world. Her quest leads her on a journey filled with color, music, and love in New York City, ultimately serving as a reminder to her and to the audience that, “You are capable of amazing things.”

The Broadway production will see the return of the entire creative team from its Chicago run. Scenic design is by David Rockwell, costumes by Gregg Barnes, lighting by Philip S. Rosenberg, sound by Gareth Owen, and projections by Finn Ross. Sabana Majeed will handle hair and wigs, Michael Clifton will oversee makeup, Skylar Fox is the illusion designer, and The Huber Marionettes will provide marionette design.

Daryl Waters will supervise and arrange the music, with Doug Besterman orchestrating, Zane Mark arranging dance music, and Andrew Resnick, who also provides additional arrangements, directing the music.

The music is composed by Grammy winner David Foster with Susan Birkenhead providing the lyrics and a book penned by Bob Martin.

Casting details have yet to be announced and will be handled by Tara Rubin. While tickets are not yet on sale, fans are encouraged to sign up for notifications at BoopTheMusical.com.