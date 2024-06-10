Dolly Parton is set to bring her life story to Broadway with the new biomusical, “Hello, I’m Dolly,” premiering in 2026. The production is expected to include original songs as well as some of Parton’s greatest hits.

The title “Hello, I’m Dolly” pays homage to Parton’s debut album released in 1967, nodding to the Broadway musical “Hello, Dolly!” which debuted just three years earlier. Reflecting on this full-circle moment, the “Jolene” singer expressed her excitement:

“Hello, I’m Dolly, and I lived my whole life to see this show on stage. I’ve written many original songs for the show and included all your favorites in it as well. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll clap, you’ll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol’ Opera. Pun and fun intended. Don’t miss it!”

Parton serves as co-producer alongside Adam Speers of ATG Productions and Danny Nozell of CTK Enterprises.

“I first had the pleasure of working with Dolly Parton in 2019 when she trusted us to develop a new version of her musical 9 to 5 for London’s West End,” Speers, who previously worked with Parton on the London West End revival of her musical “9 to 5,” shared. “I had always heard she wanted to do a musical based on her life, so when she asked if I would be interested in producing it, I was bowled over.”

“As the world knows, Dolly is a magical blend of talent, hard work, intelligence, charm, wit, and a gigantically big heart,” Speers continued. “I’m thrilled we’re going to bring her inspiring story to Broadway.”

To stay up-to-date with the latest information and for additional details, theatergoers can visit the “Hello, I’m Dolly” official website.