New York hosted India vs. Pakistan for the men’s T20 World Cup, setting a record attendance for an international cricket match held in the U.S.

Currently, the competition is being played in the U.S. and the West Indies, though the game marked the first time the International Cricket Council (ICC) has held a major tournament on U.S. soil. The match, where India won 113-7, was held at the groundbreaking temporary venue, built in place of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. The architecture and design firm Populous drew up the plans, which is believed to be the first of its kind for international cricket.

During the game, 34,038 fans were in attendance.

Pakistan is set to take on Canada on Tuesday, June 11, followed by India vs. USA on Wednesday. Both forthcoming matches will take place at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.