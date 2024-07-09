WWE’s Money In The Bank 2024 event — which saw John Cena announce his retirement — has officially become the highest-grossing WWE arena event in Canada in the company’s history.

Money In The Bank, which took place on July 6 in Toronto, featured WWE superstars fighting to earn a briefcase containing a contract for a championship match at a time and place their choosing anytime within the next year. The event was a part of a weekend that also featured WWE Superstar Sami Zayn’s comedy show on July 6, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT Heatwave, which brought-in more than 45,000 fans across four events. Merchandise sales were also up from last year — including the Money In The Bank briefcase — and a revenue record was set for fan packages through On Location.

Additionally, Saturday became the most-watched Money In The Bnak of all time, with viewership up from 46% from last year’s record-setting number. During the event, Cena announced that he would retire from the ring next year following his “The Time Is Now” farewell tour. In the first 24 hours following Cena’s announcement, WWE received 65 million social media views, marking the most-viewed social engagement since WrestleMania XL.

“Weekends that bring visitors en masse to our host cities play an important part in our planning process,” WWE President Nick Khan said in a statement. “The results are a testament to our Superstars, our creative team led by Paul Levesque, our media & production team led by Lee Fitting and, most importantly, our fans who both attended and created our massive viewership.”